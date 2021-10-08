Society Kon: "Vaccinated are endangered by unvaccinated" VIDEO Crisis Staff member Predrag Kon commented on the epidemiological situation in Serbia for TV Prva. Source: B92, prva Friday, October 8, 2021 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"It is not right for someone to say that it is good, when we are in this situation... I am disappointed that the measures we proposed were not accepted. However, we are moving forward. Vaccination, vaccination, vaccination, that is our common position," Kon pointed out.



"Currently, the vaccinated are at risk, because hospitals are full of unvaccinated. It's not true that it's discrimination when it comes to COVID passes. The standard story goes: 'How can I unvaccinated endanger you vaccinated?' Here's how: It would be like that with smallpox, mumps. Now we can see what happens when the immunization stops... They are making fools out of all of us", he said.



Kon pointed out that children have the best protection.



"We decided completely wrong - to get infected, instead of getting vaccinated... Imagine that we need a month to increase vaccination by one percent, and we should do that in one day. It is the decision of someone who seems to be from 18th century. Find a single example of a man/woman who received the vaccine and ended up in the hospital because of it", he explained.



A member of the Crisis Staff points out that the people must be aware that there is no other way out besides the vaccine. "The lockdown meant that the number of infected people would fall faster in order to be vaccinated during that period. Both had to be done" he pointed out.



"I can't think as an economist, as a politician. I can't think that we have almost suicidal needs and that these delusional thoughts are being accepted," Kon said, adding that some statistical data are sometimes presented in a malicious way.