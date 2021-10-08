Society A new decision for schools According to the latest review of the Ministry of Education, classes will be held according to a different model in eight cities next week, starting from Monday Source: B92 Friday, October 8, 2021 | 11:20 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: Depositphotos/archideaphoto

Just to reiterate, the Ministry of Education issues a statement every Friday based on the epidemiological situation about which schools will attend classes next week and according to which model.



The team for monitoring and coordinating the application of preventive measures in the work of schools has decided that the second, combined model, organization of educational work, i.e. combined teaching from Monday, October 11, 2021 will be applied in high schools in 8 local governments:



1. Belgrade

2. Velika Plana

3. Vlasotince

4. Vrnjačka Banja

5. Lajkovac

6. Lebane

7. Temerin

8. Šabac



The second model of teaching implies that the educational process is organized by combining direct teaching and distance learning, and the classes are divided into groups.



Before making the decision, the general epidemiological situation for each local self-government was considered, as well as data from the supervision of students and teachers, as well as data on established clusters of patients, i.e. the number of classes that switched to the third model due to student illness.



In all other primary and secondary schools in Serbia, the first model of organization of educational work is applied, which implies direct teaching in schools.



According to the data from the supervision taken from the electronic system "Public Health Service" submitted to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development by the Institute for Public Health "Milan Jovanović Batut" in the week from September 27 to October 6, 2021, the number of sick school-age children from 6 to 18 years was 2774 (0.35% of the infected), the Ministry said in a statement.



In primary and secondary schools on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, there are a total of 71 (0.18%) classes (16 or less students), which due to at least three cases of infection of students in the class changed the way of organizing work from direct to online classes in the last 10 calendar days.



A total of 992 (2.48%) classes (17 and more students) who due to at least two cases of infection of students in the class changed the way of organizing work from direct to combined model in the last 10 calendar days and 120 (0.30%) groups in which combined teaching models switched to online (occurrence of three cases of student infection) in the last 10 calendar days, according to the Ministry.