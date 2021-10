Society Almost 7.000 new cases, 51 people died According to the latest review, 6.978 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 51 people died. Source: B92 Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 15:53 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

22.978 people were tested for coronavirus.



There are 282 patients on respirators in hospitals throughout Serbia, while 6.579 people are in hospital.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 8.582 patients died from the consequences of COVID-19 infection, and the mortality rate is 0.87.