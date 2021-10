Society 7.150 newly infected, 50 people died In the last 24 hours, 7.150 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

50 people died.



Total number of registered cases in Serbia so far is 981.329.



So far, 5.775.117 people have been tested, of which 23.937 in the last 24 hours.



6.530 people were hospitalized, and 278 are on respirators.



8.531 people died from COVID-19 in Serbia.