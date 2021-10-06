Society "I begged to be recalled" Epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus, said this morning that he asked to be recalled if he bothered them. Source: Blic Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 10:37 Tweet Share Foto Tanjug/TARA RADOVANOVIĆ

He told K1 television that the medical part of the staff insisted at yesterday's session that it be publicly announced that they were in favor of introducing more restrictive measures. He also said that he did not know why COVID passes were not introduced yesterday. He also pointed out that he personally did everything and that he begged to be recalled if it bothered them.



"We asked for mandatory vaccination for health workers and employees in public services," said Dr Kon.



He said he did not know why COVID passes were not introduced yesterday.



"After the booster dose, only those who were in contact with the virus that day or the previous day became ill," he said, adding, among other things: "I personally did everything, I begged them to recall me if I bothered them."