Society "Good news. We finally managed to turn it around" VIDEO Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on the epidemiological situation in Serbia on the occasion of the opening of the NCR campus in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 11:22 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/JADRANKA ILIC

He attended the opening of the NCR campus in Belgrade.



"Nobody noticed that because they mix things up. Monday must always be compared to Monday, not another day. We have two days of decreased percentage in absolute numbers. Today is the second day, the next morning we have a reduction in the number of infected.



It will take some time, but, finally, it seems to me, if I may say so this early, that we have managed to reverse the trend of the infected, which is good news. We are in negotiations with Pfizer about buying a pill, we have already procured quantities of the medicine 'ivy'", Vučić said.



He said that the reversal of the trend is good news for the economy.

NCR Serbia

Today, the most modern technological NCR campus was opened in New Belgrade in Block 42, where more than 5.000 people will work.



President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and US Ambassador to Belgrade Anthony Godfrey visited the campus.



According to Marija Zivanovic Smith, one of the company's managers, 85 percent of the company's employees are "millennials", which means young people aged 25 to 40. Vučić pointed out that Marija Živanović is exactly the person who deserves credit for the NCR coming to Serbia.



"She is of Serbian origin, she married an American, but she brought NCR to Serbia. In fact, the Americans brought it, but she brought it by fighting for us with the Americans," said Vucic. People, he adds, think that things go just like that, that it is taken for granted - but it is not like that. "We would not have had anything if we did not have our Marija who did her best," Vucic emphasized.



The leaders of the company introduced the guests to the way the company works, and the president stated that thanks to companies such as NCR Serbia, it managed to save young people in Serbia. As the president pointed out during the visit, the employees on the campus are on average 32 years old.



"The employees are mostly from 25 to 35 years old. None of them would stay with this demand in the world, they would go to the West. We saved 5.000 people from going abroad, helped them to remain in Serbia, so now, anyone who knows how to do something about IT, software technology, will stay in Serbia", the president assessed.



The company already employs 4.200 people, another 200 under contract, while another 600 people are planned to be employed.



Vučić also said that the state significantly helped the NCR financially, but he also stated that, in response to the criticism because of that help, the state has so far received five times more from labor taxes and contributions than what was given in cash.



"It is a great thing and it shows that it was a good, wise decision," said Vucic.

30.000 square meters of "smart construction"

Prime Minister Brnabić stated that the building in Belgrade looks much more beautiful compared to the one in Atlanta.



Just to reiterate, the new business center of this American company was built according to the highest standards of "smart construction", and it covers 30.000 square meters.



The cornerstone for the campus was laid in May 2019.



The seven-storey building covers 55.000 square meters, and the total value of the investment is more than 100 million dollars.



NCR Corporation is an American firm that provides services that enable companies to interact and connect, as well as transactions among their clients. It is a world technological leader in providing high-quality and professional support to companies in various industries, including companies in the fields of finance, tourism, catering, telecommunications, entertainment, games of chance, public sector and telecommunications.



With its software, hardware and range of services, NCR enables almost 550 million transactions per day, in the form of retail, finance, travel, catering and telecommunications.



The company, founded in 1884, is headquartered in the US state of Georgia. Headquartered in midtown Atlanta, Ga., NCR has over 34.000 employees in 160 countries and solutions distributed in 141 countries.