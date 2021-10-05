Society Crisis Staff session scheduled for today at 2 p.m. The session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against coronavirus will be held today at 2 p.m. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 08:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said on Sunday evening for TV Pink that the vaccination and other measures that can be introduced in the fight against COVID infection will be discussed at the session.



"On Tuesday, we will discuss current topics, first of all again, and again, and again, pertaining to the vaccination process and what else we can do," said Brnabić.



She also pointed out that many countries shorten the period between the revaccination and the third booster dose from six to five months. The medical part of the Crisis Staff, however, believes that some stricter decisions should be applied.