Society Nearly 6.000 newly infected, 50 people died In the last 24 hours, 5.983 people tested positive for coronavirus in Serbia, according to covid.rs data. Source: B92 Monday, October 4, 2021 | 15:10 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Denis Kaminev, File

50 people died.



We are approaching the number of one million registered cases since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia. At the moment, statistics say that 966.989 have been registered so far.



5.727.277 people were tested, of which 19.452 in the last 24 hours.



6.511 COVID patients were hospitalized, and 256 of them are fighting on respirators.



As a result of the coronavirus in our country, 8.430 people died during the pandemic.