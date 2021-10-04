Society "We have a very clear strategy; We will all get infected" Epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović said that Crisis Staff has a clear strategy when it comes to the epidemiological situation in Serbia. Source: B92, Blic Monday, October 4, 2021 | 14:52 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"At the moment, the exit strategy is very clear. Within 10 to 15 days, vaccinate 20 to 25 percent of those who have not been vaccinated. If we now have 53 percent of those vaccinated, the rest are unvaccinated, and the virus is maintained there. Moreover, it maintains changes and creates new opportunities for different strains", says Tiodorović.



"If we did that, we could stabilize the situation, the professor explains, adding that it is necessary to rigorously implement and control the existing measures, which are measures that are in force all the time. If we do not do that, the second scenario is not favorable at all," member of the Crisis Staff stated for "Blic".



He explained that we would all get infected.



"The second, less favorable scenario is the natural process. The virus will infect everyone, we will all be infected, but those who are vaccinated will be protected. Unfortunately, this does not apply to the elderly, because in the elderly chronic, severe patients, not so much can be achieved despite high level of protection and they are therefore in danger. And they get infected by young people, so we appeal, people get vaccinated. If we do not do that, the natural process will create confusion, the virus will continue to persist in young people and older people will be infected", Professor Tiodorović said.



As the professor told "Euronews" earlier today, the expert part of the Crisis Staff will propose the application of some measures that are "unpopular", such as limiting working hours to at least ten days, reducing the allowed number of gathered people to less than 500, but also compulsory vaccination of certain groups of people such as health workers. In addition, he will advocate for a mandatory health certificate.



"I am not sure that we will agree on that. The certificate has gained a political dimension," he pointed out.