Society Crisis Staff session will take place on Tuesday. No new measures to be introduced? The next session of the Crisis Staff will most likely be held on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić announced last night. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 4, 2021 | 09:04

"On Tuesday, we will discuss current topics, first of all again and again and again regarding vaccination and what else we can do," Brnabić said being hosted on TV Pink.



She stated that many countries shorten the period between the revaccination and the third booster dose from six months to five, which will be discussed at the meeting of the National Immunization Body.

What decisions will be made?

At the session of the Crisis Staff, currently very unstable epidemiological situation in our country and finding a solution will be discussed. Although some members of the staff were extremely loud about it, they still did not agree on the introduction of new measures and a lockdown.



They were not unanimous on the issue of introducing COVID passes, so it remains unclear what the Crisis Staff wants, and what decisions will be made? A member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Branislav Tiodorović, said that "any tightening of measures, shortening of working hours, closing of facilities brings us into conflict with the public."



"The Crisis Staff on both sides serves as an alibi, and I ask the question, what is the local government doing?", says Tiodorović and adds that we must behave in a way that wearing masks is regarded as something completely normal. He states that we still have many of them who do not wear masks on the bus, when they enter the pharmacy and many facilities.



Prime Minister Brnabić is not in favor of introducing new, more rigorous measures. She stated that she does not believe in restrictive measures because she believes that vaccination is the only way out.