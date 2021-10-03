Society Epidemiologist confirmed: There are two scenarios Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff, Branislav Tiodorović, as a guest on TV Prva, said that COVID is no longer a health problem. Source: B92, prva Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 12:54 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Prva TV

"This is no longer a health problem. I must say, I personally said that we must urgently carry out very strict control of punitive measures and very extensive vaccination. And the worst-case scenario has come true, and we are now in a situation where this is socio-psychological issue".



Tiodorovic said that the main problem was the poor vaccination response of Serbian citizens.



"This is now an individual responsibility. We have to be aware, the only way out is vaccination. Can we vaccinate another 20 percent of the population in 10 to 15 days - it seems to me that we can't. But if we don't vaccinate up to 20 percent of the population, we have two scenarios".



An epidemiologist and a member of the Crisis Staff says the new measures would not bring much. "I'm sure of it, for the simple reason that we know what happened last July."



The epidemiologist says that the medical part of the Crisis Staff is in communication every day.



"In any case, there will be no lockdown. The session will be held soon. We will certainly ask for a much stricter application of measures and their control. The only question is who will control it. The question is whether to organize weddings and celebrations normally in this situation. We do not want to differentiate between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, but to create the best possible circumstances so that we can all function normally", Tiodorovic said.