Society 7.271 newly infected, 46 people died In the last 24 hours, 7.271 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia. Friday, October 1, 2021 | 17:30

46 people died.



There are 246 patients on respirators.

"80 percent are unvaccinated"

Minister Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated today that 80 percent of patients with coronavirus in intensive care are unvaccinated.



"It is a clear message. It also happens that people who have been vaccinated get sick, however, as a rule, these are milder forms of the disease, so the experience so far shows that the vaccine saves lives," said Kisic Tepavcevic, answering questions from journalists in the Serbian Parliament.