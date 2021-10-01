Society 0

7.271 newly infected, 46 people died

In the last 24 hours, 7.271 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia.

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Fotosr52
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Fotosr52

46 people died.

There are 246 patients on respirators.

"80 percent are unvaccinated"

Minister Darija Kisić Tepavčević stated today that 80 percent of patients with coronavirus in intensive care are unvaccinated.

"It is a clear message. It also happens that people who have been vaccinated get sick, however, as a rule, these are milder forms of the disease, so the experience so far shows that the vaccine saves lives," said Kisic Tepavcevic, answering questions from journalists in the Serbian Parliament.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

"The whole of Serbia will be infected"

If urgent restrictive measures aren't introduced in order to stop the spread of COVID, the whole of Serbia will become infected, Prof. Dr Radmilo Jankovic warns

Society Friday, October 1, 2021 09:39 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo

Ivan Tasovac passed away

Belgrade Philharmonic Director and former Minister of Culture Ivan Tasovac passed away tonight.

Society Wednesday, September 29, 2021 22:40 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/ bg
page 1 of 18 go to page