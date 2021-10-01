Society The latest review of Ministry of Education: No online teaching model Ministry of Education announced the latest models according to which students will go to school next week. Source: B92 Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:30 Tweet Share Shutterstock/L Julia

According to the latest review of the epidemiological situation in schools, no school in Serbia will be in the third model next week, that is, online teaching model. This was stated by Minister Branko Ružić.



The team's decision is based on improved data relating to both educational institutions and local governments themselves, and they confirm what we have been saying all along - that schools are not a place of transmission, and that children are mostly infected outside of school. Therefore, the minister says, it is important that parents do not send their children to school if any of the family members feel any symptoms or are infected.



"Children are most important to us and we must all do our best to ensure that education is of the highest quality for them - and that is direct teaching and attending school regularly," the minister said.



The Minister stated that the Team for monitoring and coordinating the implementation of preventive measures in the work of schools also made a decision that the second model of organization of educational work, i.e. combined teaching from Monday, October 4, 2021, be applied in secondary schools on the territory of 23 local self governments:



1. Bajina Bašta,



2. Beograd

3. Valjevo,

4. Velika Plana,

5. Vladičin Han,

6. Vlasotince

7. Vranje,

8. Vrnjačka Banja

9. Ivanjica

10. Kragujevac,

11. Lajkovac,

12. Lebane

13. Leskovac,

14. Niš,

15. Novi Pazar

16. Pirot

17. Prokuplje,

18. Sjenica,

19. Temerin,

20. Ub,

21. Užice

22. Čačak,

23. Šabac



The second model of teaching implies that the educational process is organized by combining direct teaching and distance learning, and the classes are divided into groups.