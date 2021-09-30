Society First case in the abducted baby affair proven; Mladjan found his family VIDEO After decades of suspicion that babies were stolen in maternity hospitals in the former Yugoslavia, a 40-year-old case seems to have been clarified today. Source: B92 Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 19:36 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

Mladjan Radivojevic from Aleksinac, who four years ago filed a criminal complaint with the Association for the Truth and Justice of Missing Babies that he was abducted, appeared in Krusevac today with his biological sister and DNA analysis that confirms that.



Mladjan is the first person proven to have been stolen as a baby.



He was taken from his mother 40 years ago in the maternity ward of the General Hospital in Kruševac and transferred to the Radivojević family in Aleksinac, who had no children.



Mladjan suspected that he was adopted when he got married because his birth certificate did not agree with his parents' data. And now, by DNA analysis, he has found his biological parents.



"I have a sister, a mother and a brother. I know who I am," said Mladjan.