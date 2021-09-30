Society 7.549 newly infected, 47 people died In the last 24 hours, 7.549 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and an analysis of 23.991 tested samples was performed. Source: B92 Thursday, September 30, 2021 | 15:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP photo

47 people died.



There are 241 patients on the respirator.



Virologist and professor at the Medical Faculty in Belgrade, Tanja Jovanović, stated that the epidemiological situation in Serbia is alarming.



"We have epidemiological measures on paper, but we act as if they do not exist. We do not have an inspection that would punish people who do not adhere to them. If we respected the basic measures, the situation would be dramatically different," said Tanja Jovanovic.



She assessed that it is too late to introduce COVID passes and that it is necessary to first establish control over the epidemic.



"The epidemic has reached its peak in this fourth wave. There is a large number of infected, hospitalized, there are huge queues in front of the COVID ambulance, and we have patients with very difficult clinical pictures," she said.



Every Thursday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control publishes a new corona map. On the latest map, it can be noticed that compared to last week, there are more countries in the green zone. Also, unfortunately, a larger number of countries are in the dark red zone.



In Greece, the situation has not changed - since last Thursday, certain parts are in the orange zone, but most of the country is in the red zone.