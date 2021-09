Society In Serbia, more than 6.700 new patients, 46 people died According to the last review, 6.736 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 46 people died. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 15:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

There are 225 patients on respirators, and 5.957 people were hospitalized.



As it is stated, an analysis of 20.561 samples was done.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 8.097 people died as a result of COVID-19 infection, and the mortality rate amounts to 0.88%.