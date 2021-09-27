Society We exceeded 8.000 dead As a result of COVID infection, 8.000 people died in Serbia. Hospitals are getting fuller, and there's a growing number of vaccinated people that get infected. Source: B92 Monday, September 27, 2021 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kyle Green, File

Also, the number of the patients on respirators is worrying - over 200 of them. That is why more and more institutions are returning to the COVID system, and as of today, the entire City Institute for Lung Diseases and Tuberculosis in Belgrade enters into COVID system.



Doctors call on citizens, especially young people, to get vaccinated and thus protect themselves from the epidemic.

Djerlek on COVID passes

Foto: TV Prva

State Secretary of the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek says that they are talking about COVID passes, that they are "on the table" and that a final decision is awaited.



He pointed out that he expects a session of the Crisis Staff to be held this week.



Djerlek states that it is not known exactly when the session will be held, and points out that a final decision on the COVID pass is awaited.



"Final decision is not subject to the approval of the Crisis Staff, but the best model is chosen as to what facilities will be included in COVID passes, whether only those three - bars, cafes and nightclubs or something else. The point is to choose what will best influence on regaining control over epidemic", Djerlek pointed out being hosted in the RTS Daily News.



He stated that Serbia is following Europe when it comes to that, emphasizing that Serbia is an independent democratic country, which makes its decisions. "We will take only what is of high quality and in accordance with our Constitution. I hope that we will bring the best solution that will be of the highest quality for our citizens," the state secretary of the Ministry of Health pointed out.



He added that epidemic measures were number one in the fight against coronavirus until the appearance of the vaccine, but that now, he says, we must deal with increasing the number of vaccinated "because we have the strongest weapon in the fight against COVID, and that is the vaccine."



"Currently we have about 3.035.000 people who received first dose, as about 502.000 who received the third, which means that we still have a shift, it is far from what we want and collective immunity, but it is important that we move forward, without stagnating. We will have to fight on because we can't wait for the winter, and that's what the profession is most afraid of - that there COVID and flu would collide," Djerlek said.



According to him, the lower number of vaccinated is still in Tutin, Novi Pazar, Lajkovac and other smaller communities in Serbia.



When it comes to the number of vaccinated young people, Djerlek says that it is true that the number of vaccinated is slowly increasing, but that it is far from what is desired. He points out that two elements decide on saving lives - going to the hospital and getting on a respirator.



"These studies have shown that almost 80 percent of hospitalized people are unvaccinated and the number of people who go to intensive care and end up on a respirator presents a ratio of two to 33, 95 percent of those in hospitals are unvaccinated, which is reason enough to get vaccinated", Djerlek says.