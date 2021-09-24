Society 6.462 newly infected, 40 people died According to the latest analysis, it has been confirmed that there are 6.462 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia, while 40 people have died. Source: B92 Friday, September 24, 2021 | 18:23 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / MARKO DJOKOVIC

There are 201 patients on respirators.



21.290 samples were tested.



A total of 5.401 people with coronavirus were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 899.485 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 5.519.631 people have been tested. So far, 7.966 people have died as a result of COVID-19 infection. The mortality rate amounts to 0.89. A mother (23) from the Pirot district, who delivered a baby by caesarean section at the Clinical Center in Nis a few days ago due to a complication with COVID-19, died this morning.



The news was confirmed by Zoran Perišić, director of KC Niš. The baby, who was born by caesarean section two days ago, is doing fine.



This young woman without any other diseases in the ninth month of pregnancy became infected with the coronavirus, which is why she was admitted to the Nis Clinical Center.



Croatia has decided that from October 1, employees in the health sector in Croatia will have to be tested twice a week, if they have not been vaccinated. Otherwise, they will not be able to receive a salary. COVID passes will be needed by everyone who enters the hospital area, including other workers and delivery people.



COVID passes are envisaged as mandatory in Montenegro as well.