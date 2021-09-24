Society The latest decision valid for students from Monday Next week, all high school students in Ivanjica, Novi Pazar and Uzice will follow classes according to the third model, in accordance with today's decision. Source: Blic Friday, September 24, 2021 | 13:09 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Budimir Jevtic

The second model, combined teaching model - day at school, day from home, will be applied in the seventh and eighth grades of primary schools in four municipalities: Ivanjica, Lajkovac, Valjevo and Kragujevac.



The second, combined model, will be valid for high school students in 18 local governments from Monday. These are: Belgrade, Valjevo, Vranje, Leskovac, Lajkovac, Lebane, Prokuplje, Ub, Cacak, Bajina Basta, Velika Plana, Vladicin Han, Ljig, Kragujevac, Sjenica, Sabac, Nis and Sremska Mitrovica.



As the Ministry of Education announced, other primary and secondary schools will work according to the first model, that is, students will attend classes in school.