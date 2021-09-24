Society A prominent member of the Serbian Radical Party committed suicide Nenad Ristic (43), one of the prominent members of the Serbian Radical Party, committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the building. Source: Blic Friday, September 24, 2021 | 08:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Foto: B92.net

According to media reports, the suicide occurred in Jasenova Street in the Belgrade Cerak settlement.



Ristic is a former councilor in the Assembly of the Municipality of Cukarica, that is, he was a candidate for the member of parliament in the Assembly of Serbia.



According to the media, when the 43-year-old politician decided to commit suicide, two of his three children were in the apartment with him.



According to "Objektiv.rs", his wife stated that allegedly the most probable cause of the suicide was financial situation.