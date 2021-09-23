Society Actor Nenad Nenadović passed away Actor Nenad Nenadović passed away today at the age of 57, Prva TV has learned. Source: B92 Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 10:52 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/Prva TV

The media previously reported that the actor was hospitalized due to a coronavirus.



He was placed in the COVID hospital in "Batajnica".



Nenad Nenadović was born on October 20, 1964 in Belgrade.



He entered the acting world as a boy, at the age of 13, when he got the role of Moljac in the series "Otpisani". In addition, he hosted more than a thousand children's shows, such as: "Zooteka", "Pet Show" and "Fazoni i fore".



In the series "Game of Destiny", which we follow on small screens, he plays criminal Bruner who is madly in love with Ada Kanacki.



In mid-July, the actor was a guest on Prva TV and talked about the success of the "Game of Destiny" series and how he was surprised by the reactions of the audience.



Speaking about the numerous performances, he admitted that he hopes that he will not retire until Theater "Buha" is renovated.



He was a permanent member of the theater "Boško Buha". Record holder in the number of performances in 2015 - he played 77 plays in the first five months.



Winner of several awards, including the three "Buha" awards for the plays "Three Musketeers" and "Prince - Arcade Adventure".



He left behind his wife Snezana and daughters Jana and Mina.