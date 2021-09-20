Society Again over 6.000 newly infected, 38 people died In the last 24 hours, 6.424 newly infected with coronavirus were registered in Serbia, according to data from the Covid19.rs website. Source: B92 Monday, September 20, 2021 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Filippo Venezia

38 people died.



Total number of registered cases in Serbia is 872.110, and the number of deaths is 7.808.



A total of 5.428.465 citizens have been tested so far, out of it, 20.584 in the last 24 hours.



4.642 patients were hospitalized, while 181 patients were on respirators.



5.255 new patients were registered yesterday.