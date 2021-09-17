Society Potential chaos in Belgrade? The Pride Parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 18. Source: Blic Friday, September 17, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Marcbruxelle

For the same day, almost at the same time, a gathering of anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, anti-globalists and other organizations is announced on social networks these days, all, allegedly, under the auspices of the idea to "stand in the way of announced COVID passes", the media write.



The Pride schedule has been moved to the afternoon this year, so instead of the usual morning term, it will start at 4 pm and last until 11 pm. The participants will start the gathering traditionally in the Manège Park, and the celebration will continue from 6 pm in the Cinematheque Museum. Only a kilometer away, just a little later, the extremists announced a protest that should start at 5.30 pm on the Republic Square, from where they will head towards Andrićev venac, Blic reports.



The recently announced decision of the Crisis Staff to introduce a COVID pass in the fight against coronavirus was taken as the reason for a new protest this time. A group of organizations reported to the police that they would hold a protest on Republic Square on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. According to the newspaper, their protest was not banned, and the police will conduct a security assessment to decide whether it will take place or be escorted with strong police security measures.



"Every year, several events are reported to the police at the same time. The police evaluate each event, including the Pride, and take appropriate measures based on that, which may include banning violent rallies. Pride participants have never resorted to violence, so it is impossible to equate the Pride and some other gathering whose participants may intend to commit crimes", Goran Miletic, regional director of Civil Rights Defenders for Europe, told Blic.



He adds that the organizers believe that the police will take measures against those who want to prevent others from enjoying the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.



As announced, only vaccinated persons, those who have been infected with the coronavirus or have a negative test for COVID-19, will be able to participate in the Pride Parade, which will be held on Saturday, September 18, in Belgrade.



"The measures will be adjusted to the epidemiological situation, about which the public will be informed in detail in the coming days," said Goran Miletic from the Organizing Committee of the Belgrade Pride.



The main event of Pride Week will be the Pride or Pride Parade, which will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. As announced, then the gathering of participants in the Manège Park will begin, and half an hour later, the traditional walk through the central streets of Belgrade will begin.



The walk should start at 4.30 pm from Manège Park, then along King Milan Street, Nikola Pasic Square, next to the House of the National Assembly, and from there along Knez Milos Street and Nemanjina back to Manège.



Pride Week started on Monday and will last until September 19, and during the week more than 40 events will be held, including plays, film screenings, panel discussions, conferences, workshops, parties...