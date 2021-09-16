Society "We are late, unfortunately. This will take quite a long time" VIDEO Head of the Office of the World Health Organization in Serbia, Dr Marijan Ivanuša, commented on the epidemiological situation in Serbia. Source: B92, prva Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 09:28 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

"There are a large number of people who are sensitive to the virus and become infected. Every wave is for itself, people forget about restrictions... Serbia is the leading country when it comes to the number of infected people," Ivanusa said being hosted on TV Prva.



He explained that we should adhere to measures from before, such as physical distance, wearing a mask and hygiene. Also, the infected should be quarantined and he pointed out that there are variations.



Ivanuša said that the situation is very good in Denmark, where the percentage of vaccinated is very high.



"They also vaccinated many young people... I am afraid that there will be an increase in younger population due to the delta strain. Although you are vaccinated, people can develop a milder form of COVID 19," said Ivanuša. Speaking about diverse strains, he stated that now the delta strain is dominant and the most dangerous.



In response to the statement of the member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Predrag Kon, who said on TV Prva that we were late with the COVID passes, Ivanuša explained that he called on people "to get vaccinated in June".



"From that point of view, we are late, unfortunately. When epidemiological situation worsens, you are already late with the measures," said Ivanusa and pointed out that people protest when measures are introduced when the situation is good.



He also stated that politics is involved when it comes to demonstrations in Slovenia against coronavirus measures.



He believes that COVID should not be politicized in any way.



"A pandemic is a worldwide phenomenon. Anyone who needs five minutes of attention can run out and write something. People write complete nonsense. The more insane information you share, the more interest it attracts. You have liars who make money on it. The profession may not pay enough attention to how to explain complicated things in a simple way. That's why people accept certain views. Someone who writes like this can write nonsense and people will believe. For example, that the vaccine causes infertility in women. There is no talk about that. Misconception," Ivanusa said.



He believes that the pandemic will last "quite a long time", i.e. that next year will also be complicated due to the delay of the vaccine in other countries. Ivanuša appealed to people to get vaccinated and to influence positively on the situation at the "local level".



Speaking about the peak and whether the epidemiological situation will worsen in Serbia, he pointed out that he is afraid that the numbers may still grow.