Society

7.628 newly infected

According to the latest data, 7.628 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia today.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

32 people died.



26.008 people were tested.



According to the latest data, there are 167 patients on respirators, while 3.621 people were hospitalized.

"This is a marathon"

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Layen, said in her speech on the state of the EU that the time of the coronavirus is not over yet.



Von der Leyen emphasized before the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the EU is among the world leaders in the number of vaccinated (over 70 percent of adults), but also in the number of donated vaccines worldwide (700 million).



"A pandemic is a marathon, not a race. That is why our first priority is to speed up vaccination around the world. The EC will distribute another 200 million doses worldwide," Ursula von der Leyen pointed out.