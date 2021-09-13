Society Borisav Jovic passed away Borisav Jović (93), former president of the Presidency of the SFRY and high official of the SPS, passed away today in the VMC Karaburma. Source: B92 Monday, September 13, 2021 | 20:12 Tweet Share Printskrin/ TV B92

"Jovic died after a long fight with COVID, at 3:15 pm at the VMC Karaburma," said a source in Kurir, and the news was also confirmed for RTS.



Jovic fought the battle for his life in the VMC Karaburma, where he was accommodated with bilateral pneumonia caused by COVID-19.



Jovic was born on October 29, 1928, he was the president of the Presidency of the SFRY before the collapse of the state and then a high-ranking SPS official.

Biographical data

He studied at the Faculty of Economics, University of Belgrade, graduated in 1952 and received his doctorate in 1965. During his career, he held various high state positions, mainly in the field of socio-economic development. He was the ambassador of the SFRY to Italy in the period from 1975 to 1979. In 1983, he was elected vice-president of the Assembly of Serbia. From 1988 to 1989, he was the President of the Assembly of the FR of Serbia.



On March 28, 1989, he was elected the representative of Serbia in the Presidency of the SFRY. He was Vice-President of the Presidency of the SFRY from 15 May 1989 to 15 May 1990 and then President of the Presidency of the SFRY from 15 May 1990 to 15 May 1991. On the evening of March 15, 1991, he resigned after the Presidency of the SFRY, at its session from March 12 to 15, 1991, as the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces of the SFRY, did not approve the proposal of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces to impose a state of emergency. However, Serbian National Assembly did not accept his resignation.



He was heading Socialist Party of Serbia from May 24, 1991 to October 24, 1992, which was previously led by Slobodan Milosevic who formally resigned from that position (but unofficially retained a decisive influence in it) because according to the Constitution he could not be president of SPS and the President of Serbia in the same time. When Milosevic officially returned to head the party, Borisav became SPS vice president and remained in office until the end of November 1995.