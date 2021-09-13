Society 6.249 newly infected with coronavirus According to the latest review, 6.249 people infected with coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, September 13, 2021 | 16:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE FILIPPO VENEZIA

27 people died.



There are 142 patients on respirators.



There are 3.057 people in hospital.



In the last 24 hours, 21.163 samples were tested, and 823.161 infected people have been confirmed since the outbreak of the pandemic.



As of today, online classes are being conducted in high schools in 40 local governments, and when asked if the schools are ready, the Minister answered in the affirmative and points out that they have already had such experience since last year.



He also says that about 52 percent of educators have been vaccinated, and he expressed hope that the number of 57-58 percent will be reached soon.



"But even that doesn't mean much, it's not enough. I think that the most important thing is for everyone to understand how important it is to be responsible and in solidarity," Ruzic said.



When it comes to certain petitions that appeared in public, which refer to the fact that students in schools should not wear masks, Ruzic emphasizes that "Batut" Institute, whose people, he adds, are experts, takes care of that.



Over the weekend, inspectors monitored compliance with epidemic measures in 3.800 facilities and imposed 29 fines. Assistant Minister of Health for inspection affairs Goran Stamenković says for RTS that most of the controls were in public transport, as well as that a lot of irregularities were noticed.



He also announced joint work in the field and the intensified control of the halls for celebrations. We will probably have to interrupt some weddings and impose a measure banning the use and utilization of those premises to some owners of facilities, Stamenković said.



Scientists from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Belgrade, within two projects of the Special Program for Research of COVID-19, are developing solutions that will help in combating coronavirus, it was announced today from the Science Fund.



The CAPSIDO project is developing a more reliable and faster antigen test for the detection of COVID-19 under the leadership of SANU correspondent member Tanja Ćirković Veličković, a full professor at the Faculty of Chemistry, University of Belgrade.