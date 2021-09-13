Society In 40 municipalities, schools switch to online teaching, a new rule applies to all According to the decisions of the Ministry of Education, classes in 40 cities and municipalities are being conducted online as of today. Source: B92 Monday, September 13, 2021 | 09:12 Tweet Share Shutterstock/L Julia

As many as 40 municipalities are introducing a third, online model in high schools.



According to the second model, from today in the seventh and eighth grade, classes will be held in the territories of the following municipalities:



Kladovo, Petrovac na Mlavi, Nova Varos, Priboj, Uzice, Valjevo, Despotovac, Jagodina, Cuprija, Paracin, Svilajnac, Rekovac, Presevo, Novi Pazar, Bojnik, Veliko Gradiste, Zabari, Boljevac, Zajecar, Knjazevac, Bajina Basta, Prijepolje, Cajetina, Alibunar, Ljig, Bogatic, Ivanjica, Lucani, Doljevac, Nis, Bela Palanka, Vranje, Kraljevo, Raska, Tutin, Nova Crnja, Arandjelovac, Knic, Kragujevac and Topola.



The third model of the organization of educational work will be applied from September 13 in all high schools in the mentioned municipalities. By the way, in just ten days from the beginning of the school year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Education, 379 classes are being conducted online.



"According to the data submitted by primary and secondary schools to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development, 379 classes and 1 group follow distance learning, which is 0.9 percent of the total of 38.187 classes from 1.666 educational institutions. 94 percent submitted data of the total number of schools", said the Ministries of Education.



As they further state, the classes that switched to online classes acted in accordance with the law.



"Schools, whose individual classes have switched to online teaching, have acted in accordance with the Recommendations for the start of educational work in the school year 2021/2022, which stipulates that when there are two confirmed cases in students in one class or group - the whole class (group) will switch to online classes for 10 days", it is stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Education.

Masks should be worn all the time

The team recommends the use of protective masks for all students and throughout their stay at the school. Exceptionally, when a student cannot wear a mask due to contraindications for health reasons, which are confirmed by the expert opinion of a doctor specializing in the appropriate branch of medicine, it is necessary to organize work so that this student stays in school without a mask. Other students and employees should strengthen the application of all protection measures (hand disinfection, cleaning and disinfection of teaching aids and space).



This exception can be applied at the request of parents and only with the attached opinion of a specialist doctor of the appropriate branch of medicine, as a rule in the school for students with disabilities.