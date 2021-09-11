Society Crisis Staff session ended, followed by Prime Minister Brnabić's address Crisis Staff Session, scheduled due to the worsening epidemiological situation, has just ended. Source: B92 Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 16:00 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

After the session, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić addresses the public.



She began her address with data on the number of vaccinated and stated that the response to immunization in some places is very poor.



"We currently have 2.821.060 vaccinated citizens in Serbia. 51% of the adult population has been revaccinated - said the Prime Minister, and stated that currently the lowest percentage of the immunized population is in Tutin, while the highest is in the central Belgrade municipalities," Brnabic said.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić said that she could not discuss the introduction of measures such as they were before the purchase of the vaccine and the provision of immunization for everyone.



"Yesterday, we exceeded the number of 6.000 infected people in one day, so we will talk about it and after the session, I will address the media. We will see if and what we can do," said Brnabić.



She also stated that it is important for schools to continue working.



"At this moment, the most important thing is for the school to continue,” Brnabic said, adding that 52.2 percent of those vaccinated in Serbia is not enough. “The state has done everything it could, three modern hospitals with the most modern devices, the latest drugs, four types of vaccines and the fifth is coming – Moderna, electronic application for vaccination”, she said.



Member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović, said today that the session would discuss schools, but also COVID passes, pointing out that the problem is not the introduction of new measures, but their control. He added that the medical part of the Headquarters demands increased control over the implementation of measures which, according to him, are clearly prescribed, pointing out that he is not in favor of introducing more rigorous measures, reminding that wearing a mask indoors and maintaining distance are already in force.



According to the latest review, as many as 6.089 infected people were registered in Serbia in one day yesterday.



There are 2.502 patients in hospitals, of which 128 are on a respirator.