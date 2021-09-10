Society The decision was made - schools in 40 municipalities are switching to online classes Ministry of Education has published the latest data related to how classes will take place in cities and municipalities as of next Monday, September 13. Source: Blic Friday, September 10, 2021 | 11:52 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Halfpoint

As many as 40 municipalities are introducing the third online teaching model in high schools.



According to the second model from September 13, in the seventh and eighth grade, classes will be held in the territories of the following municipalities:



Kladovo, Petrovac na Mlavi, Nova Varos, Priboj, Uzice, Valjevo, Despotovac, Jagodina, Cuprija, Paracin, Svilajnac, Rekovac, Presevo, Novi Pazar, Bojnik, Veliko Gradiste, Zabari, Boljevac, Zajecar, Knjazevac, Bajina Basta, Prijepolje, Cajetina, Alibunar, Ljig, Bogatic, Ivanjica, Lucani, Doljevac, Nis, Bela Palanka, Vranje, Kraljevo, Raska, Tutin, Nova Crnja, Arandjelovac, Knic, Kragujevac and Topola.



The third model of the organization of educational work will be applied from September 13 in all high schools in the mentioned municipalities.



By the way, in just ten days from the start of the school year, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Education, 379 classes are in online classes.



"According to the data submitted by primary and secondary schools to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development, 379 classes and 1 group follow distance learning, which is 0.9 percent of the total of 38.187 classes from 1.666 educational institutions. 94 percent of data were submitted of the total number of schools", said the Ministry of Education, reports Blic.



As they further state, the classes that switched to online classes acted in accordance with the law.



"Schools, whose individual classes have switched to online teaching, have acted in accordance with the Recommendations for the start of educational work in the school year 2021/2022, which stipulates that when there are two confirmed cases in students in one class or group - the whole class (group) will switch to online classes for 10 days", it is stated in the announcement of the Ministry of Education.