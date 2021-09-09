Society Almost 6.000 newly infected Until the last review, 5.831 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Serbia, while 23 people died as a result of this disease. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 17:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In the previous 24 hours, 22,631 citizens in Serbia were tested for coronavirus.



There are currently 129 patients out of 2,234 hospitalized on respirators, it was published on the official website covid19.rs of the Ministry of Health of Serbia.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 5.182.519 people have been tested, and 800.359 patients have been registered.



So far, a total of 7.468 people have died from the consequences of infection, and the mortality rate is 0.93 percent.

More than 80.000 people received the third dose in Belgrade

The third so-called "booster" dose of the vaccine has so far been received by more than 80.000 citizens in Belgrade, which is an excellent response, city secretary for social protection, Natasa Stanisavljevic said.



She also stated that more than 56 percent of adult citizens were vaccinated in Belgrade, i.e. about 780.000 of them, while in the youth population, between 18 and 30, almost 28 percent were vaccinated.

"We will have 10.000 new cases"

Deputy Director of the Clinical Center Nis, Radmilo Janković, said that more than 10.000 newly infected people a day are expected.



Yesterday, 277 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nis, which is one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the epidemic. In March alone, there were more than 300 new cases.



Prof. Dr Radmilo Janković, Deputy Director of the Clinical Center Nis, says for RTS that this is all a cause for us to be highly concerned. "No one can predict this intensity anymore. Terrible pictures have appeared on social networks, last night there were 14 receptions in Krusevac, ambulances waiting from all cities, there is no place there anymore, there are 430 patients, 40 places must be left for the most difficult patients", Janković said.



He states that KC Nis, after five months, will turn to COVID system again, as early as on Friday.