"There will be certain measures. I can't talk to such fools" VIDEO / PHOTO
Today, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on the states against combating the coronavirus.Source: B92
During the laying of the foundation stone for the Sinopharm vaccine factory in Zemun, he asked the Crisis Staff to consider the introduction of measures, asking them to keep the economy in mind.
"Our state did everything, there is no one who has not heard about Serbia's achievement during the epidemic. But I'm sorry... A year and two months ago, we had the collapse of the Serbian Parliament, because we announced the possibility of a lockdown. They broke into the Assembly and beat police officers even then it was said that we wanted to bind and maltreat people", said Vučić at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the construction of the vaccine factory.
"They introduced the vaccine from the age of three to 14, because it is the children who pass on the infection. We provided more vaccines than the EU provided to its members, and we had done it faster. We provided the most modern hospitals. We increased the salaries of medical workers. What else can we do? There will be certain measures, we will see which exactly, but we have to live. It is a matter of personal responsibility, especially when it comes to vaccination," President of Serbia explained.
He stated that he was proud of the results in combating coronavirus and explained that he has a "clear conscience". "I can't talk to such fools who mention a coin and being chipped," he explained.
Vučić said that vaccination in Serbia at one point increased to 48 percent, but that there are 20 percent of people who do not believe that there is a disease until someone from their family dies.
When asked whether he plans to introduce mandatory vaccination, he believes that it is not easy to introduce it because of the Constitution of Serbia.
"If you ask me personally, I would support it. I do not understand so much irresponsibility. I must respect the Constitution and we must do everything so that people in Serbia, regardless of their views, must respect one another's opinion," Vucic said, adding that he would receive the third dose of the Chinese vaccine.
"My mother became infected with the coronavirus, even though she was vaccinated, but that vaccine saved her life," Vučić added, pointing out that the vaccine reduces the development of severe clinical picture ten times.