"There will be certain measures. I can't talk to such fools" VIDEO / PHOTO

Vučić said that all vaccines against coronavirus are excellent, and that he did not hear the recommendation that the RNA vaccine be recommended for the third dose, and pointed out that he would also receive the Sinopharm vaccine as the third dose. Answering journalists' questions, the president said that he did not want to enter the controversy and that everyone has the right to their choice and to say whatever they want and think about which vaccine is better. According to him, at the beginning of vaccination in Serbia, and when 90 percent of those vaccinated were vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine, it was said that people vaccinated with that particular vaccine ended up in hospitals. "There are people to whom no vaccine has saved a life, and today you have, as we vaccinate more and more with the Pfizer vaccine, an increasing number of people who have received that vaccine, but always ten times less than those who have not received any. And those who are in hospital or those who are infected have a 10 or 20 times higher chance of surviving than the unvaccinated", Vucic said. That is why, he says, it does not occur to him to enter into a controversy as to which vaccine is better and which is not. "I could tell you what I've heard from people who know it much better than you or I, and whose opinion I respect, but it doesn't occur to me because I respect both AstraZeneca and the Russian and Chinese vaccines and I think they're all great. Moderna will also be available soon so that you could choose what you want, but don't take from me the right to choose the one I want", said Vučić.