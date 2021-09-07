Society Vucic with Patriarch Porfirije; "Together completing the temple of Saint Sava" PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, talked with Patriarch Porfirije about the completion of the church of Saint Sava in Vračar. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 16:05 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnstsrbijeav

Vučić stated on Instagram that he met with Patriarch Porfirije, and he also published photos from that meeting.



"Together in the completion of the temple of Saint Sava, with His Holiness, but also in the desire to learn a lot about caring for our Serbian people, about efforts to restore people's faith that with work, diligence and honesty, we can change everything for the better," President of Serbia wrote.