Society Crisis Staff is introducing two new measures - Djerlek confirmed State Secretary Mirsad Djerlek said that it was certain that the Crisis Staff would introduce two new measures to combat coronavirus pandemic. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 09:40

As he says, the introduction of COVID passes and the reduction of the number of people at gatherings is already quite certain.



"Last year we fought against coronavirus with epidemiological measures, and this year we have the strongest weapon that exists in the world against infectious diseases, and that is the vaccine. Last year we had to strive for stronger and more repressive measures, this year we should be vaccinated. If we had continued as well as at the start, we would have finished with COVID by now", State Secretary explained to Blic.



Dr. Djerlek explains that COVID passes are a certain option, but also that the number of people at gatherings will be reduced.



At the moment, it is possible for a maximum of 500 people to gather, but that number will be reduced, he adds. As he says, the state has done everything and is doing everything to protect its citizens, but it cannot do it alone, so greater collective responsibility is necessary.



"The state has been fighting from the very beginning and of course it will always do everything to save the life of every citizen. We monitor the situation in all regions every day, on a daily basis, and consider what to do next. Certainly, we cannot allow less responsible people to prolong the agony and keep the coronavirus in Serbia for a few more years", Djerlek said.



He mentioned that it is not too late to get vaccinated and raise the collective immunity.



"Now we need 80 percent of the vaccinated. I will be honest, serious consideration is being given to the COVID passes that I expect will be discussed at the next session, and the number of people at gatherings will also be reduced. So I would not agree with some arguing that it is discrimination to separate the unvaccinated from the vaccinated, no, indeed we have shown as a state that we are not for discrimination as soon as we let the vaccines be voluntary.



"All that would be required is to present paper either that you have been vaccinated, or that you have been infected with COVID, or that you just provide some proof that you are not infected, that's all," Djerlek said.