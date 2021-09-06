Society 4.103 infected, 19 people died According to the latest data, 4.103 new coronavirus infections were registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours, out of 16.449 tested. Source: B92 Monday, September 6, 2021 | 14:55 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARKO DJOKOVIC

19 people died.



There are currently 110 patients on respirators, while 1.571 people have been hospitalized.



The total number of registered cases since the outbreak of the pandemic was 783.826, and 7.398 people lost their lives due to complications caused by coronavirus infection.

"The law must work for everyone"

Earlier today, virologist and microbiologist of the Veterinary Institute in Kraljevo, Milanko Sekler, said that everyone who is endangered should receive the vaccine.



Dr Sekler believes that schools are not hotbeds of coronavirus, but the main hotspots and places where the virus spreads are full sports halls without any epidemiological measures. "When you see great celebrations, farewell to the army, private celebrations where a bunch of people come where no one wears masks and videos appear on the Internet, it causes a kind of resentment among people. They say - wait, children should go to school and wear masks, and here no one wears a mask at football matches, on celebrations, celebrities don't wear masks either - why should I wear it. All the burden should be on an ordinary little man. The law must be applied to everyone", Sekler pointed out.



If these numbers continue, Sekler says he would introduce a COVID pass that would allow free movement to those tested.