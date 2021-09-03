Society More than 3.600 newly infected In the last 24 hours, 3.623 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia, and 17 people died. Source: B92 Friday, September 3, 2021 | 15:43 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

There are 87 people on respirators, and the total number of hospitalized is 1.403.



In the last 24 hours, 16.190 people were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, that number amounts to 5.074.749.



The total number of infected is 773.426, the death toll amounts to 7.339, and the mortality rate is 0.95 percent.



Let us remind you, after Batajnica and Krusevac, a new COVID hospital was opened in Novi Sad. There are more than 600 beds, which should relieve the health system in Vojvodina.



Immunologist Dušan Popadić from the Medical Faculty in Belgrade, stated today that the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus is "very serious". He pointed out that it is logical because there are not enough vaccinated and immunized people, and "the measures are not respected at all".



"According to what we are seeing now, a difficult autumn awaits us, this started earlier than I could have guessed and I think it will continue," Popadić told Serbian Radio and Television.