Society 0

More than 3.600 newly infected

In the last 24 hours, 3.623 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia, and 17 people died.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

There are 87 people on respirators, and the total number of hospitalized is 1.403.

In the last 24 hours, 16.190 people were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, that number amounts to 5.074.749.

The total number of infected is 773.426, the death toll amounts to 7.339, and the mortality rate is 0.95 percent.

Let us remind you, after Batajnica and Krusevac, a new COVID hospital was opened in Novi Sad. There are more than 600 beds, which should relieve the health system in Vojvodina.

Immunologist Dušan Popadić from the Medical Faculty in Belgrade, stated today that the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus is "very serious". He pointed out that it is logical because there are not enough vaccinated and immunized people, and "the measures are not respected at all".

"According to what we are seeing now, a difficult autumn awaits us, this started earlier than I could have guessed and I think it will continue," Popadić told Serbian Radio and Television.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

3.524 newly infected

According to the latest data, another 3.524 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours.

Society Thursday, September 2, 2021 15:55 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia
page 1 of 16 go to page