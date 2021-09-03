Society "We will all get infected. We are in a serious peak" VIDEO After Batajnica and Krusevac, a new COVID hospital was opened in Novi Sad. There are more than 600 beds which should relieve the health care system in Vojvodina Source: B92, prva Friday, September 3, 2021 | 10:28 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

The Provincial Secretary for Health, Dr Zoran Gojković, said today for TV Prva that this project represents a huge support for health, because everything will be done in one place.



He also pointed out that this is an opportunity to hire new, young doctors and added that there is no doctor in Vojvodina registered at the unemployment office.



"This is a capital matter for the health care system. Another segment, yet another hospital to enter the health care system of Vojvodina after COVID crisis, because we did not have a facility of secondary and tertiary level of health care. We have fantastic conditions and support," said Dr Gojkovic.



He pointed out that the construction of the facility cost 3.9 billion dinars, and that the institution is provided with everything that a modern hospital should have. Speaking about the vaccination of health workers, he says that most of them were vaccinated and that a large number of them had contracted coronavirus.



"We have to work on it. They are easygoing when it comes to their health. They must be an example that vaccination is a key thing without which we cannot get out of this situation," Gojkovic said, adding that we would in the following period "all get infected with coronavirus".



"Those who have been vaccinated will be in a much better situation, that is, the organism will recognize the virus," he said, adding that the organism of the unvaccinated will react more violently. He pointed out that this is a race against time, and stated that due to the mutation of the virus, vaccinated people can be infected.



"The vaccine is harmless," Gojković stated and pointed out that before discussing the third dose, one should dedicate oneself to receiving the first and second dose.



Speaking about the vaccination of children and the "traffic light" system in schools, Gojković believes that children without social contact cannot have a quality adolescence, but he added that the health of children is also of great importance.



"We will still have a problem with children, because there are viruses that circulate, and they are not coronavirus. Not every cold that is associated with coronavirus, and parents must have solidarity with other children. There must be a serious collective consciousness, although it is very difficult. It is good that the coronavirus is still not so dangerous for children. The crisis headquarters is analyzing the performance of the teams, the measures, the vaccination process, he said.



"We are in a serious peak, but the number of hospitalized is not so dramatic. Whether it will be depends on whether the virus will have mutations or we will be affected by the exponential growth of patients," Gojkovic concluded.