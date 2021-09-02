Society 3.524 newly infected According to the latest data, another 3.524 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Serbia in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

15 people died.



There are currently 79 patients on respirators.



The number of infected people is growing day by day, and the authorities are appealing to the citizens to receive the vaccine because that is the only way to bring the epidemic under control.



Doctors also say that receiving the third dose offers even greater protection and that the booster dose should definitely be received.



Epidemiologist and vaccinologist Dr Radmilo Petrovic said that the largest increase in the number of infected people is expected in the second half of September, both young and adults, at least judging by the current number of infected people, and that the number of about 3.300 infected people is much higher yesterday.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated that the introduction of mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for health workers would open other problems for Serbia. She believes that this decision would eventually lead to the initiation of the process at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. She stated that the Crisis Staff will discuss this at the next session.



Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović discovered that a 32-year-old man died of coronavirus last night in the COVID hospital in Kruševac.



"Young man who was born in 1989, died last night in the COVID hospital in Krusevac. Before he became infected, he was healthy, he did not have any chronic diseases, but he was not vaccinated," Tiodorovic said.