Society 3.346 newly infected in Serbia According to the latest data, 3.346 newly infected with coronavirus have been registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 16:02

15 people died.



There are 87 patients on respirators.



The epidemiological situation in Serbia is deteriorating, and experts warn that the strongest coronavirus attack can be expected in mid-September.



When it comes to the beginning of the new school year, many parents are worried about the health of their children, so doctors say that they should approach school calmly and not raise tension.



Pediatrician Dr Sasa Milicevic warned parents that they should talk to their children about their behavior at school during the coronavirus pandemic. One of his tips is not to exchange pens or erasers, he claims, as in that way the virus can be transmitted.