Society School started: "Traffic Light" and "God of Justice" VIDEO Students returned to school, in most parts of Serbia, according to the teaching model which includes classes of 45 minutes, without divisions in the classrooms. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 09:25

Further work will depend on the epidemiological situation in local governments.



Based on the decision of the Team for monitoring and coordinating the implementation of preventive measures in the work of schools, in the first week of the new school year in all primary and secondary schools, direct classes will be organized, except in 15 municipalities, where another model of work will be held, distance learning, while the classes will be divided into groups.



According to the latest data, these 15 municipalities are Kladovo, Petrovac na Mlavi, Nova Varos, Priboj, Uzice, Valjevo, Despotovac, Jagodina, Paracin, Svilajnac, Rekovac, Cuprija, Presevo, Novi Pazar and Bojnik, and in those areas classes will take place in combined model.



Tutin is the only municipality in which teaching in high schools will be organized according to the third model, i.e. online, due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation. A detailed plan of educational work in the school year was adopted at the Crisis Staff and includes three models, and the relevant Ministry sent letters to schools regarding the application of epidemiological measures.



The first model belongs to the free environment for all students, which means that they sit together, wear a mask only while talking, while the vaccinated teachers do not wear a mask until they approach the student at 1.5 meters.



The second model of teaching is combined, one day online, the other day direct teaching, while in high schools it means changing the combined model on a daily basis, not weekly.



The third model is for the most endangered local governments, which includes online classes for high school students, combined classes of 30 minutes for elementary school students up to 4th grade and groups of 16 students, and for elementary school students from 5th to 8th grade will change in a day according to the teaching model.



The Ministry of Education announced earlier that today only students who suffer from COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to close contact with an infected person will not attend classes in school.