Society Crisis Staff introduces new measures tomorrow; "Wedding with 1.250 guests in Tutin" State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, stated that he expects the introduction of new measures from the Crisis Staff tomorrow. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 23, 2021 | 18:48

He believes that new measures will follow because in the last seven days, the situation with COVID has been getting worse every day.



"Several topics are discussed almost every day and we will wait for the Crisis Staff to end tomorrow and the public will be informed in a timely manner," the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health said.



"Experience from other countries shows that they did not fare well if the delta strain was dominant. One way to reduce the damage is to introduce COVID passes. Many say it is discrimination, but if we add that a ceremony can be attended by a patient who shows a certificate, that he had a COVID or did an antigenic text, we cannot call that discrimination", Djerlek believes.



He often asks, as he said, what else needs to happen to understand how serious the situation is, "both humanity in general and we in Serbia".



"If we have over 90 percent unvaccinated in hospitals, if we have unvaccinated on a respirator, they occupy 95 percent, those who die are over 95 percent unvaccinated, I don't understand what we are waiting for and why we hesitate. We must all understand that there is no alternative. If we are irresponsible, we will have a serious situation in which we will lose human lives unnecessarily and prolong this agony for many more years. If we want to return to normal life, we must be responsible to ourselves and others and get vaccinated," Djerlek said.



He points out that only 23% of the population aged 18 to 30 has been vaccinated, adding that models must be found to motivate them to receive the vaccine.



"Appeals and what we have done so far, incentives have not given results, I think we should talk to those people, hold tribunes, educate them, I think that will give better results," said the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health. However, he says, there will be no surrender because the level of 65 to 70 percent must be reached, which, he says, guarantees a "solid protection and a real chance" for us to reach collective immunity.



According to him, most problems with the number of newly infected are in those places where there is poor communication and weak activity of local self-government. He cited the municipality of Tutin as an example, where a wedding with 1.250 guests was recently organized.



"Without respect for measures and mass vaccination, we cannot hope for a good and simple solution. We will go from wave to wave until we are called to our senses and get vaccinated in sufficient numbers," Djerlek said.