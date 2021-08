Society A regular delivery of 98.280 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived to Serbia 98.280 doses of coronavirus vaccines from the Pfizer / BioNTech company arrived in Serbia today, the Ministry of Health announced. Source: B92 Monday, August 23, 2021 | 13:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

It is a regular delivery of vaccines from that manufacturer, 95.940 doses arrived in our country, while 2,340 doses arrived through the Austrian government.



