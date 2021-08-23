Society 0

An alleged video of the attack on Antonijevic has appeared VIDEO

An alleged video from the surveillance camera of the hotel where the incident between Dragan Bjelogrlić and Gaga Antonijević took place was found on Twitter.

Foto: Arhiva B92 TV
The video allegedly shows Bjelogrlic attacking Antonijevic.

As can be seen in the video, the two of them were sitting in the same room, but at different tables, when, presumably, Bjelogrlić approached Antonijević and first slapped him. After that, he continued to hit him, while the other colleagues jumped to separate them.

It should be reminded that actor Dragan Bjelogrlić was detained on suspicion of attacking director Predrag Gaga Antonijević early this morning at around 4 am in the Niš hotel "Ambasador" and hitting him several times in the head.

Bjelogrlic left the police station - hearing scheduled

Foto: Printscreen/Prva TV
Actor Dragan Bjelogrlic left the police station in Nis after several hours of questioning. He was ordered to be detained by the police for up to 48 hours due to violent behavior, which was previously confirmed by Vladimir Stanojevic, a spokesman for the basic public prosecutor's office in Nis.

Bjelogrlic's lawyer Milan Petrovic said: "Tomorrow is the hearing of Bjelogrlic and the witness, so more details will be known."

For TV Prva, Petrovic said: "I can't give any statements, tomorrow is the hearing of witnesses. There will be a hearing, so we will know more details."

When asked how Dragan feels, lawyer Petrovic said: "He's fine", and when asked if he gave his defense, he said: "No, no".

Antonijevic and Bjelogrlic have not been on good terms for years.

