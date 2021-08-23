Society "Afghans in Serbia are nothing new" Svetlana Palić from the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration stated today that there are currently about 1.200 migrants from Afghanistan in Serbia. Source: Beta, Prva Monday, August 23, 2021 | 10:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ FEHIM DEMIR/Ilustracija

According to her, they all want to continue their journey to Western Europe, primarily Germany.



Palic told TV Prva that, as far as the migrant situation is concerned due to the events in Afghanistan, currently "there are no major developments on this topic that would interest us", and that there is no danger that, even in the event of a slightly larger influx of refugees from that country, they'll stay in Serbia because "they don't want to."



"Afghans in Serbia are nothing new. In 2015, refugees from Syria were dominant, and very soon after that, Afghans, who are still the most numerous today," said Palić, adding that the average stay of Afghan refugees in Serbia is about 30 days, while almost none of them are interested in seeking asylum in Serbia.



Palic reminded that there are 20 reception centers for asylum in Serbia, of which 14 are in function, and that there are a total of 6.000 places for the reception of refugees and migrants. "Few of them apply for asylum in Serbia, we are not a country that interests them," said Palic.



As she stated, there are "about 1.000 migrants in permanent transit in Serbia, who avoid registering in reception centers and leaving any information about themselves."