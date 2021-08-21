Society Crisis Staff session announced The Crisis Staff for the suppression of the coronavirus epidemic will meet next week, Minister Darija Kisić Tepavčević announced. Source: Tanjug Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 11:55 Tweet Share Foto: B92.net

"Every day we have regular consultations, so you should be assured that we consider all possible options. As for the meeting of the entire Crisis Staff team, it will be held during next week, I can't say the exact date and time yet," said Kisic Tepavcevic, answering questions from journalists in Belgrade.



She added that the ways of prevention have been known for a long time and that what is different now, compared to the same period last year, is that there is now a vaccine.



"If we say that everyone who has not been vaccinated should do so, that is nothing new. We do not have a magic wand in the fight against the virus, but we have an available vaccine, and that will help us," the minister said.



She said that the third dose of the vaccine will not strengthen the collective immunity, but will protect those who will receive it, as well as their environment.