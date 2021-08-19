Society The number of newly infected on the rise In the last 24 hours, 1.656 newly infected were recorded in Serbia, while five people died Source: B92 Thursday, August 19, 2021 | 15:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Marko Djokovic

917 patients were hospitalized, 28 of whom are on a respirator.



The number of tested in the last 24 hours is 12.869, and the total number of tests performed since the outbreak of the epidemic reached 4.870.940.



Just to reiterate, epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that he is in favor of vaccinating children against coronavirus.



"I insist on that and I want to be remembered for the fact that vaccination of children in a situation when we have a pandemic is something most important," he said.



The increasingly current topic is vaccination with the third dose, which officially started in our country a few days ago. Professor Dr Ljiljana Gojković Bukarica from the Institute of Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology of the Belgrade Medical Faculty, believes that regarding the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it is ideal to take that additional, so-called booster dose of the same manufacturer.



"For now, there is no official recommendation of any relevant body for combining vaccines, such as the WHO, EMA, FDA... The countries that did it, did not have enough vaccines from the same manufacturer. As Dr Predrag Kon said, the position of vaccine experts so far is clear - go with the same manufacturer", said Dr Bukarica for the media.



However, virologist and microbiologist of the Veterinary Institute in Kraljevo, Milanko Sekler, said this morning that previous research in the world shows that, when it comes to the third dose of coronavirus vaccine, certain combinations of different vaccines showed good results.



"There is a lot of data on this topic from Turkey, where people were given Chinese vaccine Sinovac vaccine, a Chinese inactivated vaccine, but with slightly weaker parameters than Sinopharm. A large number of people used two doses of this vaccine and one dose of Pfizer, which proved to be a good combination," he concluded.