Society Kon: Shocking Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated that it is "shocking" that some health workers refuse vaccination and sign a petition against it. Source: Beta Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 11:25

He called on the citizens to be vaccinated with the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and that this was a recommendation. Kon, who is also a member of the Crisis Staff for the suppression of the coronavirus epidemic, says for Pink television that the third dose of the vaccine can be received by anyone who has been vaccinated with the second dose of any vaccine at least 180 days ago.



"It is recommended for everyone, no one is forcing anyone, but there are priorities. What is strongly recommended is for those with weakened immunity, for everyone older than 70, and if they are in collective accommodation, for everyone older than 60," Kon said.



He added that regardless of which first two coronavirus vaccines were received, in the third dose, any vaccine can be received, "which is decided together by the patients and the chosen doctor".



Regarding the refusal of the medical staff to vaccinate and the petition that was initiated against vaccination, Kon said that "it is ethically completely unacceptable that doctors will not be vaccinated" and that "the Crisis Staff insisted that it be mandatory for this profession."



"Any expressed doubt of vaccines is a serious blow to the very foundation of public health," Kon said, adding, on the occasion of signing the petition against vaccination, "that what is happening is shocking", and that the consequences are "greatly damaging".



He also said that only one percent of children aged 12 to 17 have been vaccinated so far, and that "pediatricians and parents" will decide on their vaccination, which has been recommended.