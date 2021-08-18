Society Tiodorovic: "It happened earlier than we expected. There will be no curfew" Dr Branislav Tiodorović commented for TV Prva on the current epidemiological situation in Serbia and the increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19 Source: B92, prva Wednesday, August 18, 2021 | 10:58 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"It happened earlier than we expected but it did not surprise us. It is obvious that many more factors led to this increase. The epidemiological situation is uncertain, with a tendency to be unfavorable," said Tiodorović, adding that the increase in hospitalization was smaller.



However, he points out that the number of deaths has grown.



"Last night, a young man passed away at the age of 22 and was not vaccinated. Over 92 percent of the hospitalized were not vaccinated. The unvaccinated are more likely to get a more severe clinical picture, even 20 percent more... So we started with the third dose and we will try to protect the population", said a member of the Crisis Staff.



He stated that the session of the Crisis Staff is expected at any moment and pointed out that they have united positions. When asked about the new measures, he says that there will be no curfew.



"We are not in such a situation. There is no need for that," he said, adding that the measures already adopted regarding the wearing of masks and maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters must be applied.



Belgrade, Priboj and other cities are in a better situation, as a larger number of residents have been vaccinated. He pointed out that he advocates for a regular start of the school year, and not for distance learning. However, he points out that this will not be possible in all places in Serbia, because the epidemiological situation differs from place to place.



He commended the organization of the festival and stated that, if the visitors have a vaccination certificate and a negative PCR, he points out that then events can be held.



"We invite wedding organizers to pay as much attention as possible to the application of measures," he pointed out, talking about celebrations and weddings. "If young people and grooms ask not to kiss during congratulations, it shows the level of consciousness," said Tiodorović and welcomed the decision.



Tiodovorić points out that it would be good for people returning from vacation from Montenegro, Croatia, to be tested, and he explained that the number of those infected due to tourists returning to the country will increase by the end of August. That number should be reduced from September, but then, according to Tiodorović, the school year will begin.



"Without vaccination, there is no solution to this condition," he said. Bosko Bubanja, a representative of the event industry, said that weddings were sporadically canceled.



"It would be a huge tragedy if we face lockdown now. We are worried that we always turn out to be the victims of guests, students, tourists," Bubanja explained for TV Prva.