Serbian Patriarch explains his Instagram profile

Saturday, August 14, 2021

His Holiness announced that he was glad to see that the page opened on Instagram attracted more than 10,000 followers in just a couple of hours.

As the Serbian Orthodox Church announced, in the message on the occasion of the beginning of the Great Union Lent, the patriarch stated that the reason for opening the profile was to meet the interests of the faithful, but also the entire domestic and the foreign public about his work, points of view, and opinion.



He pointed out that together with, what we call traditional media, i.e., the press, radio and television, even Internet portals, and websites lag behind the so-called social media in terms of speed, global accessibility, and even in terms of economy, adding that Instagram is probably the most efficient in that sense.



"With words of help I will call for the Lord Christ himself, who, defining the mission of the Church in the world said to the apostles: 'What I say to you in darkness, you tell insight; and what is whispered in your ears, preach from the roofs!'".



Today, social media is that roof from which we send the Word of God to everyone, Patriarch Porfirije pointed out.



He stated that the intention is to send the message of the Gospel, the word of Christ, to the believers of the Serbian Orthodox Church, to other interested people in our country and region, and also around the world, through words on any important current topic and appropriate illustrations as he pointed out, which represents the basic role of the Church in the world.



The patriarch emphasized that, together with his associates, he intends to improve the mission of the Church by using all the means modern technologies could bring nowadays.