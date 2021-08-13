Society Stefan is already known to the general public for his heroic act A fireman on his knees after a 13-hour firefight in Novi Beograd Source: B92 Friday, August 13, 2021 | 16:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/ MILOS MILIVOJEVIC/bs

The scene that marked the notorious fire in the Blok 70 shopping mall show a fireman on his knees after a 13-hour struggle.

The photo started an avalanche of positive comments about the identity of the firefighter, and also about his colleagues who were doing their job diligently and responsibly. As many have concluded, they are all true heroes.



The name of the hero on his knees is Stefan Cica, a firefighter who, in April this year, saved a baby from a flaming building in Novi Beograd.



Just to remind you, on April 19, a fire broke out in a building on Mihajlo Pupin Boulevard in Novi Beograd and Stefan saved a one-year-old baby and handed it over safely to his mother.



"I dream of her smile and hug, she wasn't scared, she didn't cry, she just looked at me and somehow, as if she was working on that one with me. The only goal was to get out of the endangered zone as soon as possible and bring the child to safety, to his parents" Stefan said at the time.



Toddler boy VukIvic was saved back then from the flaming building, and one month later, Stefan became his godfather at christening a month later.